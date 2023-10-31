There's a certain sense of joy that comes with getting exactly what you wanted after waiting for it to come for a long time. And in the early hours of Tuesday morning, James Harden finally got his wish after the Philadelphia 76ers pulled the trigger on the deal that would send him to the Los Angeles Clippers. And it seems as though it's everything Harden ever wished for and more.

According to Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN, Harden feels “ecstatic” to have finally received his much-anticipated trade to the Clippers and that he wants to fly to Los Angeles to be with the team as soon as possible. Moreover, there's a strong possibility that Harden is in attendance for when the Clippers take on the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

This isn't surprising at all given how strongly James Harden has urged the Sixers to make this long-overdue trade. And it looks like the Clippers will be happy to pull off this trade too this early in the season as they have plenty of time to integrate the Beard into the team as they hope to maximize their Kawhi Leonard and Paul George core by winning a championship in Year 5.

The Clippers will also be ecstatic in that they did not have to relinquish Terance Mann, the team's versatile glue guy, in the blockbuster trade they just pulled off. All in all, it seems as though all parties involved will be happy in how this trade saga turned out, with the Clippers taking one last swing for the fences.