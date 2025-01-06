The Los Angeles Clippers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Kawhi Leonard is not listed on the official injury report. After scoring 12 points on 4-of-11 attempts in his regular-season debut in a 131-105 win against the Atlanta Hawks, it's comforting for the Clippers not to see his name on the team's injury report. He also finished with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 19 minutes.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Kawhi Leonard injury status vs. Timberwolves

Given Clippers veteran Kawhi Leonard's clean slate of health against the Hawks, it could continue to pick up momentum after going 6-4 in their last ten games. With teams such as the Dallas Mavericks on a four-game losing streak and the Golden State Warriors amid their respective struggles, the Clippers are climbing in the Western Conference standings and tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for fifth place (20-15). The Warriors are 4-6 in their last ten games, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for eighth (18-17).

Below the Spurs sit the Minnesota Timberwolves, sliding fast in turmoil amid a three-game losing streak and a .500 record (17-17). This is an ideal opportunity for Leonard and the Clippers to pick up another win as the 2019 Finals MVP eases into the 2024-25 campaign.

In only his second game of the regular season, Leonard finished as one of eight Clippers players who scored in double figures. Norman Powell led with 20 points, Ivica Zubac netted a double-double (18 points, 18 rebounds), Amir Coffey added 17 points, and Kevin Porter Jr. finished with 15.

The Timberwolves defeated the Clippers in a 108-80 blowout in their previous meeting. Monday's matchup will be the third regular-season meeting between the two. The Timberwolves also won their first of 2024-25 in a 93-92 win as part of the NBA Cup's group stage.

However, Clippers' Kawhi Leonard will be in action against the Timberwolves for the first time this season.