The Los Angeles Clippers will travel to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. It will be a thriller at the Target Center as we share our NBA odds series and make a Clippers-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Clippers lead the head-to-head series 69-65. However, the Wolves have beaten the Clippers twice this season, winning 93-92 at home on November 29, 2024, before blowing the Clippers out 108-80 in Los Angeles on December 4, 2024. The Timberwolves have won three games in a row against the Clippers. Additionally, they are 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Clippers, including 3-2 in five games at the Target Center.

Here are the Clippers-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Timberwolves Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +128

Minnesota Timberwolves: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FDSN and FDSS

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers got a major boost this week as Kawhi Leonard made his season debut after missing the first few months with an injury. It was a welcome addition for a team that was still playing relatively well but hanging just above the 500 mark. Leonard broke his silence on his debut and was modestly solid by scoring 12 points with three rebounds. Ultimately, he will play the biggest difference in this game for a team that struggled to shoot the basketball well in either of their first two games.

James Harden was a tale of two players in those two games. In his first game, he scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 10 to help the Clippers cover the spread. Then, he struggled in the blowout loss, managing just five points while shooting 1 for 10 from the field. Ivica Zubac was consistent in both games and scored 16 points while shooting 8 for 9 in the game that the Clippers covered. Meanwhile, Amir Coffey added 12 points each in both games. Kevin Porter proved how important he was by scoring 17 points while shooting 6 for 10 in the game where the Clips covered, and not being available when the Wolves blew them out.

The Clippers must shoot the ball better. Ultimately, they could not shoot better than 40 percent in either game. Winning the board battle is integral, as the Clippers must figure out a way to prevent the Wolves from getting second chances. This is where Zubac comes in, as he must contend with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, who both dominated the boards in both games.

The Clippers will cover the spread if Leonard can continue making strides in his return and Harden and Zubac can shoot the ball well. Then, they must avoid turning the ball over and win the board battle.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Edwards is garnering double teams, and it is affecting his game. Despite the extra defender, Edwards still averages 25.3 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor. Yet, he managed just 16 points while shooting 5 for 14 from the floor, including 5 for 9 from the triples, against the Clippers in the blowout win. Somehow, he could not convert a shot when driving to the net but was solid from the triples.

Randle was another strong player in the games against the Clippers. He scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 16 from the floor. Likewise, his ability to bring down rebounds was critical in helping the Wolves win. Gobert also was good in both games and will be a very critical piece of the puzzle in winning this game. Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels also scored depth in the last Clippers encounter, with each notching 11 points. Expect them to play a heavy role in this game.

The defense will determine how well this team does. Amazingly, they held the Clippers to 34.9 percent shooting, including 27.5 percent from the triples in the last encounter. Minnesota also forced 14 turnovers.

The Wolves will cover the spread if Edwards can convert on his shot attempts while also keeping Randle and the rest involved. Then, the defense must contain Leonard, while forcing Zubac and Harden to take bad shots.

Final Clippers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are 21-14 against the spread, while the Timberwolves are 13-20-1 against the odds. Moreover, the Clippers are 9-8 against the spread on the road, while the Wolves are just 4-11-1 against the odds at home. The Clippers are 16-12 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Wolves are just 10-14 against the odds when facing the West.

The Timberwolves are playing much better lately. However, Leonard's return has sparked something as the Clippers destroyed the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. I like the Clippers to cover the spread on the road.

Final Clippers-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: +2.5 (-108)