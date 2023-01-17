Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury. The last time he played was back on January 5th against the Nuggets, a contest the Clippers went on to lose by 31, 122-91. Los Angeles has done little more than tread water with George out, as it has gone 2-3 over its last five contests. So when the Clippers take their home court to play Joel Embed and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, every Clippers fan will surely want to know: Is Paul George playing tonight vs. the Sixers?

Is Clippers’ Paul George playing vs. Sixers

Fans will, unfortunately, have to wait a bit longer for a definitive answer to this question.

The Clippers have George listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown in LA, per a tweet from ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. Additionally, sharpshooter Luke Kennard, who’s sat the last four games for the Clippers, will remain out with a calf injury.

Paul George, 32, is in his 14th year in the NBA and fourth as a member of the Clippers. He’s averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks across 30 appearances this season. George is scoring the ball very efficiently both from the field and behind the three-point arc thus far. He’s converting 45.1% of his total field goal attempts and 38.5% of his threes, both percentages being improvements from the year prior.

Considering the slump they’re in, the Clippers desperately need a win on Tuesday, but don’t expect Los Angeles to start a new winning streak without George.