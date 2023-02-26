The Los Angeles Clippers have just started to get healthy again after dealing with a myriad of injuries and load management absences in the first half of the season. The Clippers were dealt a major blow when starting center ivica zubac tweaked his calf during the team’s last game before the All-Star break against the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers got the win that game but Zubac apparently has some discomfort in his calf. He missed the Clippers game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday. He will officially miss his second straight game on Sunday, this time against the Denver Nuggets, with the same calf injury as per Mark Medina of NBA.com

Clippers list Ivica Zubac as out for tomorrow's game vs the Denver Nuggets. No one else is listed on the injury report. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 26, 2023

The former No. 32 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Ivica Zubac has developed into one of the top centers in the NBA and very important piece for the Clippers. Sunday’s game will be only the fourth game Zubac has missed all season. He’s suited up in 59 games this season and prior to the All-Star game he had been averaging 10.2 points per game, a career-high 10.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocked shots with shooting splits of 61.7 percent shooting from the field and 69.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Without Zubac, the Clippers will likely continue starting Mason Plumlee for however long Zubac is out. Plumlee has been one of the Clippers best trade deadline additions. The Clippers will likely use Nicolas Batum as a small-ball center. The Clippers are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings at 33-29 following their loss to the Sacramento Kings.