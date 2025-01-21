After dominating the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday night, Ivica Zubac is set to miss tonight's game for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers are set to host the Chicago Bulls in the first of their two regular-season matchups. Both teams are coming off back-to-back games, but their recent fortunes differ significantly. The Clippers enter on a four-game winning streak, while the Bulls are struggling with five consecutive losses.

Ivica Zubac (eye) will miss Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. He played through a back injury on Sunday against the Lakers but suffered an eye injury after being poked. Before the setback, he dominated with 21 points, 19 rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and a steal in 35 minutes.

With Ivica Zubac’s contributions, the Clippers hold a 24-17 record, placing them fifth in the Western Conference. They’ve achieved this despite superstar forward Kawhi Leonard appearing in only four games.

Ivica Zubac playing huge for the Los Angeles Clippers

Zubac, one of the NBA's top-performing centers this season, is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, and steals. On Sunday night, the ninth-year veteran delivered a dominant performance with 21 points and 19 rebounds. Following his stellar game against the Lakers, StatMuse highlighted the Clippers' perfect 7-0 record this season when Zubac recorded at least 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Ivica Zubac has played with the Clippers since the team acquired him in a February 2019 trade with the Lakers, just before signing Kawhi Leonard in July of that year.

The Clippers aim to maintain their momentum despite a crowded injury report ahead of today's game. Currently, six players are listed: Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, James Harden, Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Kris Dunn, and P.J. Tucker.

Kawhi Leonard will also sit out today's game as it's the second night of a back-to-back. He is officially sidelined for right knee injury management.

James Harden is likely to play, listed as probable with right groin soreness. Norman Powell's status is uncertain due to back soreness, while Nicolas Batum is expected to suit up despite right finger soreness. Kris Dunn's availability remains questionable as he manages left knee soreness, and P.J. Tucker will miss the game as he is still away from the team.

With the 27-year-old Zubac sidelined, Kai Jones and Mo Bamba may see additional minutes tonight.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have eleven players listed on their injury report: Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig, Ayo Dosunmu, Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, Adama Sanogo, Jalen Smith, and Coby White.