How far can the Clippers go if James Harden maintains this level of play?

The Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak with their 151-127 victory against the Indiana Pacers. Kawhi Leonard turned in another solid performance; however, James Harden put on one of his most impressive Clipper performances. The Beard has fans noticing his efforts and singing his praises.

Clippers fans are taking note of James Harden's eruption

Harden ended the night with 35 points, nine assists, and three rebounds. The Clippers star shot an unreal 72% on three-pointers after going 8/11. One of his signature highlights of the game was a stepback three-pointer that turned into a four-point play. This is when fans got excited:

I told y'all they was gonna get hot again 💙♥️ INSANE basketball 🏀 https://t.co/DYrgwNz1GT — Shay (@ShayBlueTides) December 19, 2023

THE SYSTEM — RJzaxcell X3 🇵🇭 (@rjzaxcell) December 19, 2023

Harden was fired up and began performing snow angels on the ground after his big play. Fans stood by the veteran's excitement with one X user saying, “This got it. The vibes are immaculate.” Others are hastily calling for Harden to make the All-NBA team.

His dominance comes at the right time for Los Angeles, who struggled for several games after he was originally traded to the team. Their victory over the Pacers has them on an eight-game winning streak, the current longest in the NBA.

James Harden did not win alone though. Kawhi Leonard poured 28 points, Paul George scored 27, and Ivica Zubac ended the night with an 18-point double-double. The Clippers are learning how to play well as a cohesive unit.

An X user summed up LA's rally around Harden after his highlight play during the game. Yet, the quote is a good way to describe the positive state of the Clippers:

“How good is it to see all four players get around him and lift him up after that. This is team culture building something.”