Merriam-Webster was among those who were surprised by Clippers guard James Harden's recent comments regarding the 'system.'

Recently, the NBA world received a jolt when it was announced that disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for a combination of role players and draft picks. The Clippers are hoping that Harden's arrival will give the team a legitimate chance at competing for the NBA championship this season.

Harden recently raised some eyebrows with a series of comments he made about his potential fit with the Clippers, stating, “I'm not a system player. I am a system,” per Tom Azarly.

The comments understandably made some question just how willing Harden is to buy into what the Clippers are trying to do, and it also sparked some social media trolling from none other than Merriam-Webster.

The famed dictionary company recently took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to troll Harden.

“I am not a system player. I am a system.” – Melvil Dewey — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 3, 2023

Of course, Melvil Dewey was the mastermind behind the Dewey Decimal System, now seen in libraries around the world.

In any case, Harden's comments are likely not exactly what Clippers fans were hoping to hear from a player who has never proven capable of winning a championship when he himself is the system. Rather, Los Angeles is banking on Harden's willingness to take more of a backseat to stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, in the hopes of stabilizing the Clippers' dynamic offense and providing some much-needed facilitating.

Harden is expected to make his debut with his new team when the Clippers take on the New York Knicks on November 6.