The Clippers are set to get their first look at James Harden in their new-look lineup after LA's blockbuster trade with the Sixers.

After his blockbuster trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden is set to make his debut with the Los Angeles Clippers. With Harden now in the lineup, the Clippers are set to sport a star-studded, yet controversial starting five.

Harden said he would “definitely,” be making his Clippers debut against the New York Knicks on Monday, via Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times. Los Angeles is planning to start Russell Westbrook, Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac, via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

In trading for Harden, the Clippers took a big swing in maximizing their offense. With so many superstars in the lineup, Los Angeles is hoping they can all gel together; as well as stay healthy. If all of the Clippers' stars can play as a team rather than individually, Los Angeles will be a hard team to beat.

However, Harden's addition to the lineup comes with one major elephant in the room. Russell Westbrook and James Harden played on the Oklahoma City Thunder together from 2009-2012. While both saw individually success, the Thunder were unable to come away with an NBA title. Westbrook and Harden are both ball-dominant guards, making cohesive offense sets difficult at times.

Tyron Lue has confirmed that he expects Westbrook to handle the point guard duties in Harden's return. He wants his prize trade piece to focus more on scoring. The Clippers looked to flip the Western Conference playoff race on its head when they traded for James Harden. Now they're just looking for their team to play as one.