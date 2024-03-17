The Los Angeles Clippers are hoping to have James Harden ready to play, but that may still take a little time. Harden is questionable for a game Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, per the team's injury report.
James Harden's injury status vs. Hawks
Harden is questionable due to a strained left shoulder. He's one of several Clippers' players battling injuries. Norman Powell is also questionable, while Russell Westbrook is out with a hand fracture.
The Clippers are 42-24 on the season, and one of the strongest teams in the Western Conference. The team is sputtering lately, losing three of the last four games. Harden is averaging 17 points a game for Los Angeles, while leading the team in assists with 8.3 a game. The team has missed Harden recently. He's been out of the team's last two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls.
Harden has found a home with the Clippers, continuing solid production this season when healthy. He scored 12 points in his last outing for the team against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 12. He reached double figures in scoring in his last five game appearances, including a powerful 29-point performance for the team on March 4 against Milwaukee. He also recently completed his 76th career triple-double in the NBA.
Los Angeles is currently fourth in the West. The team is only four and a half games back of the Western Conference leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles could certainly use their veteran shooting guard on Sunday.
The Clippers and Hawks tip off Sunday at 9:30 Eastern. Atlanta is 29-37 on the season.