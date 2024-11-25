James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday evening, giving the Clippers their fifth victory in a row. The 2018 MVP has been performing at a high level this season, which recently sparked a lot of praise from former NBA star Paul Pierce.

Pierce, who led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA Championship and was a member of the Clippers from 2015 to 2017, made the comments about Harden and they've since gone viral.

James Harden responds to Paul Pierce’s comments

Paul Pierce recently hosted an episode on Kevin Garnett's show, “KG Certified,” where the former NBA Finals MVP led an interesting and controversial topic regarding today's NBA. Alongside Los Angeles Lakers champion and former James Harden teammate Trevor Ariza, the two compared Kobe Bryant's scoring style against Harden's.

“[Kobe Bryant and Harden] are all game manipulators, but the way James manipulated the game, it was like it started something completely different,” Ariza said. “Not different, but he like tweaked a whole lot of different people's thoughts.

“James learned how to manipulate the game. The rules changed because of the way he scored. The things that he did, [they changed it]. They switched it up. I just feel like in the way James plays, he's more of a showman. Bean was more of a villian so I mean, I don't want to do that, but he's going to try to rip tour throat out. James was more ah, ah, ah, he's gonna pull out tricks from his bag.

Paul Pierce took a different approach to Harden's impact.

“Everybody talks about and says the reason [the NBA is played the way it is today] is Curry, but I think a lot of the reason we play like this is James Harden,” Pierce explained. “It's just like, everybody's shooting step-back threes, everybody going into their bag and getting to their three. That's James Harden, that's not Steph Curry.”

Following the Clippers win over the Sacramento Kings this weekend, James Harden was asked about Paul Pierce's comments claiming he'd changed the game.

“I don't like to brag, I be very humble, but like, yeah, y'all see it,” Harden said. “Every kid is trying to do step-backs, even, I don't want to talk about it. Anyways… I be chilling. I don't like to brag, I don't like to, you know what I mean? Because it's evident. It's right there. People are shooting step-backs. They're dribble-dribble step-backs. From little kids to y'all favorite player so it is what it is.”

Pierce attended Inglewood High School from 1991 to 1994, the city where the Clippers' all new Intuit Dome is now located. As Pierce ascended to NBA stardom, Harden was watching 23 miles east of Inglewood in Artesia, California.

“Paul was another L.A. guy who I watched,” Harden admitted. “My brother went to [Kansas University] the same time Paul went there, so I watched Paul a lot. And I've said it before, his step-back was really really great that time, so I appreciate him because that was somebody that I watch.”

From 2017-2020, James Harden was a top-three finalist for MVP, averaging 32.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Over that four year span, Harden recorded 118 games of 35+ points, 71 games of 40+ points, 20 games of 50+ points, four games of 60+ points, and 37 triple-doubles while leading the Houston Rockets to the Conference Finals twice and within one game of the NBA Finals in 2017.

This season, Harden is averaging 20.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The struggles have come with his efficiency, given he's shooting just 36.7 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three.

At age 35, Harden's efficiency is the biggest concern in his game, but he's still proving to be lethal when matched with anyone one-on-one.