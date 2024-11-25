Reports of the Los Angeles Clippers' demise have been greatly exaggerated. Despite losing Paul George in free agency this past offseason as well as facing the seemingly never-ending Kawhi Leonard injury rollercoaster, the Clippers have gotten off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season, improving to 11-7 on the year after making quick work of the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night, 125-99.

James Harden continues to prove himself as one of the greatest floor-raising players in the history of the NBA, as he has proven capable of shouldering a heavy playmaking workload for the Clippers on every given night through the first 18 games of the season. And for Harden, a win against the 76ers, his former team that refused to pay him what he wanted, certainly meant something extra.

Being with the Clippers has been freeing of sorts for Harden, as he feels as though every player on the roster is committed to one thing and one thing only, and that is to win — even if it means checking one's ego in at the door.

“We’re coming around, and we’re understanding who we are. Understanding that in order for us to have a chance at anything, we know we have to do it every single night. And that’s the most exciting part. And then, one thing about this team, we’re all happy for each other. Literally, it can be anybody’s night, on any given night,” Harden said, per Law Murray of The Athletic.

Indeed, the Clippers have relied on every single player to battle every night, and it has resulted in winning basketball despite the expectation that they'll fall off to start the season. Their defense has been phenomenal (they are fifth in the league in defensive rating, allowing just 107.3 points per 100 possessions), and it's a testament to their connectedness and willingness to play for one another.

It will be interesting to see how Kawhi Leonard's eventual return changes this Clippers dynamic, or if he even does. But there's no question that Harden and the Clippers are in a good place at the moment.

Clippers take addition by subtraction to heart

When Norman Powell declared that the Clippers made an addition by subtraction when they decided not to pay Paul George his desired money, many scoffed. But the Clippers ask, who's scoffing now?

James Harden has been up to the task in leading the Clippers offensively on a nightly basis despite his shooting struggles, while Ivica Zubac, Powell, and Derrick Jones Jr. have been thriving in larger roles. Even Kris Dunn, Kevin Porter Jr., and Amir Coffey have had their moments.

The Clippers may not play the flashiest style of basketball, but they teach a masterclass in teamwork in every game they play. And it's resulting in winning basketball, justifying all their efforts in the process.

“Nobody’s going to be upset; everybody’s going to be happy for each other. And things aren’t always going to be perfect to win games. But even when we lose, we’re still happy for each other. Good things will happen most of the time,” Harden added.