LOS ANGELES, CA — Kawhi Leonard made his long-awaited return to the Los Angeles Clippers lineup on Tuesday night for Game 2 against Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks. Unfortunately, it came in a loss against two of the best players in the world, spicing up the series that is now tied at 1-1 heading to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
Leonard returned from the 22-day absence due to right knee inflammation and started in Game 2. He played 35 minutes in the game, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and four steals on just 7-of-17 shooting from the field. The Clippers, however, dropped Game 2, 96-93.
“I feel good,” Kawhi Leonard told reporters after the game. “No, I felt pretty good in the game. I was OK.”
The Clippers practiced five times over the last week, none of which Kawhi Leonard was able to fully participate in. Instead, Leonard was left to do the ‘mental' preparation until he was able to return.
“Just trying to make sure I can get into the game and play,” Leonard said of what he's gone through in practice. That's what last week's been about, just trying to get back on the floor.
Head coach Tyronn Lue hinted at it pregame, but Kawhi Leonard confirmed that he took part in essentially no on-court work or contact workouts before returning from the right knee inflammation injury.
“I've just been rehabbing and trying to get on the floor,” Leonard added. “But we still got more games to play, more time to get better and that's what I'm focused on.”
Me: “What have the last few weeks been like as you were trying to ramp up to get to this point right now?”
Kawhi Leonard: “Just trying to make sure I can get into the game and play. That's what last week's been about, just trying to get back on the floor.”
“Have you been able… pic.twitter.com/UT6bubBUYj
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 24, 2024
Leonard's 17 shots were the most on the team as the Clippers tried to re-acclimate him quickly in his first game since March 31st against the Charlotte Hornets. He never really did find a rhythm offensively, however, as his shot attempts often fell short or to the side of the rim.
Mavs star Luka Doncic finished Game 2 with 32 points, six rebounds, and nine assists on just 11-of-26 shooting. Kyrie Irving added 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 8-of-18 shooting.
While the two were sensational when the Mavs needed them most, the star duo acknowledged the return of Kawhi Leonard and what it means for the series.
“He's an unbelievable player,” Luka Doncic said. “We all know when the playoffs come, he's even better. He's locked in offensively and defensively, so it's really tough to stop. I learned a lot playing against him. He's an unbelievable player.”
Luka Doncic on Kawhi Leonard:
“He's an unbelievable player. We all know when the playoffs come, he's even better. He's locked in offensively and defensively, so it's really tough to stop. I learned a lot playing against him. He's an unbelievable player.” pic.twitter.com/IdnK1gQ0YI
— Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 24, 2024
Even with the abhorrent shooting night, the Clippers found a way to take a 73-67 lead over the Mavs with just over nine minutes remaining in the game. That's when Dallas ran off 14 straight points to take an eight-point lead they would never relinquish.
Despite the loss, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue welcomed his star back and didn't seem overly concerned about the Game 2 loss at home.
“I feel great, feel great about it. I feel great about it. Yeah, I feel great having my guys healthy, ready to play. I feel really good about that.”
After losing home-court advantage with the loss, the Clippers will now be tasked with winning one game on the road to reclaim it.
“We got to be engaged, talking on defense, making sure that we all communicated, we're running, executing our plays because now we're playing on their home court. Their fans will be loud and it just takes a bond with us collectively.”
Game 3 between the Clippers and Mavs will tip off at 8 PM EST on Friday night.