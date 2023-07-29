Although the Los Angeles Clippers have expressed their intention in extending Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, there is still a cloud of uncertainty surrounding this franchise going forward.

It got a little bigger with the latest update on Leonard.

“I hear it's kind of quiet now,” ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk told colleague Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post Friday. “There's no rush on an extension for Kawhi Leonard, and then Paul George will be eligible in September.”

Until then, the organization officially moves forward with its stars, fans will be left speculating on what the makeup of the roster will look like after this season. Trade talks for Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden also have reportedly stalled, which could make LA's decision with Leonard much tougher. This core, for a variety of reasons, has not fulfilled its championship potential. Without further reinforcements, ownership may be reluctant to just forge ahead as currently constructed.

The Clippers look intent on playing the waiting game for as long as they can. Injuries got them again this past postseason, as George was sidelined with a knee sprain and Leonard suffered a torn meniscus early in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. Ty Lue's gritty group still put up a heck of a fight in the five-game series and could have made things really interesting if just one of their top two guys was available.

That seems to be a recurring theme with this franchise, though. Kawhi Leonard recently turned 32 and has battled injury problems the last few years. There is no logical reason to believe he will instantly revert back to being a workhorse. Nevertheless, he will command significant interest if he were to decline his 2024 $48.7 million player option.

Do not expect LA to wait that long to figure everything out. Hopefully, the start of next season brings the clarity fans crave.