Published November 17, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers received some great news Thursday afternoon. According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons. This is a major development as Los Angeles has been playing hampered nearly all season.

Leonard has not played since October 23rd in a loss to the Phoenix Suns. He’s been out for over three weeks dealing with a nagging knee injury related to his offseason surgery last year.

Leonard tore his ACL in June of 2021 and had surgery a month later. However, complications have arisen over time, which has led to the Clippers being extremely cautious with their superstar. Even in the two games that Kawhi Leonard has played in this season, he’s yet to surpass 21 minutes in either game.

The Clippers are 8-7 this season, which surprisingly sits them 2nd in the Pacific Division. But it hasn’t just been Leonard dealing with injuries. Fellow superstar Paul George is dealing with a hand contusion and is also questionable to play vs. the Pistons Thursday. Even veteran point guard John Wall has missed a handful of games so far this season.

But Leonard is the key piece to making this work in Los Angeles. He was brought in after winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors and brought with him a winning culture. But he simply has not been able to stay on the court. Hopefully this is the end of that and basketball fans can enjoy watching one of the best again.