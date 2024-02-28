Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is dropping a major bombshell on the California real estate industry. He is listing his LA penthouse for $6.5 million, via Joe Pompliano, which would actually incur a loss of roughly $200 thousand.
Do not be alarmed Clippers fans, the two-time Finals MVP is not pushing his way off the team. At least not right now. Leonard signed a massive three-year, $152.4 million contract extension in January, and with Los Angeles only two and a half games out of first place in the West, he should be fully committed to the franchise.
But people might still be confused as to why No. 2 is putting a “for sale” sign in front of his lavish home right now. The reason probably revolves around the team's big move next season.
• 4,300-square-feet
• 3 bed / 3.5 bath
• Across the street from the Clippers arena
Leonard purchased the penthouse for $6.7 million in 2019 and would be taking a loss on the sale. pic.twitter.com/3hfSUCP7at
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 27, 2024
Billionaire owner Steve Ballmer will officially welcome fans into the Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 NBA campaign, as the Clippers step out of the Lakers' shadow in the Crypto.com Arena and finally get their own place. The highly-anticipated sports venue is located in Inglewood, approximately 44 minutes from their current residence. Hence, why Leonard could be inclined to quickly sell his penthouse.
Pompliano also notes that the 32-year-old already has a $20 million home in Pacific Palisades. Hopefully, his ample financial assets will ease the disappointment of falling in the red on this transaction. Assuming this process gets wrapped up expediently, Kawhi Leonard will be able to devote all his energy into trying to lead the Clippers to their first NBA championship.
They battle their soon-to-be-former roommates on Wednesday night, in what will be their final home game against the Lakers inside the Crypto.com Arena.