The Los Angeles Clippers could be playing in their final game of the season on Wednesday when they take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series. With Kevin Durant and Co. currently up 3-1, another loss for LA would mean the end of the line for them this year.

The bad news for Clippers fans is that both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have already been ruled out for this pivotal matchup. Both superstars are dealing with respective injuries, and neither of them has been able to recover in time for Wednesday’s clash.

Unsurprisingly, Clippers supporters aren’t at all pleased by these developments, and they weren’t shy about letting their true feelings known about Kawhi and PG:

Wow he’s gone. Time to move on Clippers — RapidReacts (@RapidReacts) April 24, 2023

Kawhi=Part Time Play,Full Time Pay 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽 — Dark Skinned Devin Booker (@mroliverkc) April 25, 2023

The most unserious superstar. — YoJonB ∞ (@YoJonB) April 24, 2023

Podcast p not loggin 1 minute this playoffs https://t.co/S4TAgC453W — TJones (@__tjones) April 25, 2023

You can’t help but feel bad for Clippers fans here. This franchise went all in on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George several years ago, and so far, they haven’t gotten any return on their investment. To make matters worse, it’s as if both stars have been sidelined by injury for virtually half of their Clippers career. Brutal.

It’s not over yet, though. Russell Westbrook and the rest of the squad still have a game to play on Wednesday, and despite being heavy underdogs against a powerhouse Suns side, you can be sure that the Clippers will still do everything they can to escape with a win in Phoenix. A win will give them a glimmer of hope with Game 6 heading back to LA. A loss, however, will be a catastrophic end to another wasted season.