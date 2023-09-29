The Los Angeles Clippers are planning to sign free agent guard Josh Primo to a two-way contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes just several hours after the 20-year-old was suspended for four games by the NBA for exposing himself to women.

Primo, the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, was released by the San Antonio Spurs last October once the allegations levied against him were made public. He's reportedly been undergoing therapy in the interim, and was evaluated by “specialists” hired by the Clippers before the team made the decision to sign him.

“Since his release from the Spurs in October, Primo has been engaged in ongoing therapy – which will continue in LA…Primo underwent evaluation with specialists who consult with the Clippers and the organization is comfortable giving him this opportunity,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter.

The NBA announced its suspension of Primo on Friday morning following an independent probe into his conduct. The investigation found that Primo “engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.” Primo, as he has ever since being accused by former Spurs sports psychologist Hillary Cauthen, denied his conduct was intentional, and league investigators did not find that he engaged in other inappropriate behavior beyond “these brief exposures.”

Dr. Cauthen says she initially told the Spurs in January 2022 that Primo had exposed himself to her during psychology sessions on nine occasions. San Antonio terminated her contract the following August without having disciplined Primo, resulting in the lawsuit she filed against the team shortly thereafter. The Spurs settled with Cauthen for undisclosed damages in November 2022.

Primo, a 6'6 guard once viewed as a potential long-term building block in San Antonio, is set to join Moussa Diabate and Jordan Miller as the Clippers' two-way players in 2023-24.