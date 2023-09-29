Former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo has been suspended by the NBA for four games following an investigation into his previous misconduct. The league confirmed reports that the 20-year-old guard exposed himself to women.

“The NBA announced today that Joshua Primo has been suspended four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league,” reads the NBA's statement. “The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with relevant experts. Following that process, the league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women. Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline. Primo has not played in the NBA since his contract was terminated by the San Antonio Spurs on October 31, 2022.”

Josh Primo was cut by the Spurs during the second week of the 2022-23 season and released a statement saying he would focus on improving his mental health before it was publicly reported that he had engaged in disgusting and inappropriate behavior.

One accusation against Primo came from Spurs psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen, who alleged that he exposed himself multiple times during individual sessions and that the issue was raised to San Antonio leadership 10 months prior to Primo's release. Cauthen filed a lawsuit that was eventually settled in a matter of weeks.

The Spurs cut ties with Primo in the second season of his rookie deal after being drafted 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He has yet to be signed by another team and will begin his suspension should he find a new NBA home.