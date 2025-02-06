The Los Angeles Clippers completed not one, but two trades ahead of the NBA's trade deadline at 3PM EST. After trading Terance Mann and Bones Hyland to the Hawks for Bogdan Bogdanovic, the Clippers also traded Kevin Porter Jr. to the Milwaukee Bucks for MarJon Beauchamp.

The Clippers finish the deadline with two trades done, sending out five players and taking back four.

Clippers trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Bucks for MarJon Beauchamp

The Clippers agreed to a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks just before the trade deadline passed, sending backup point guard Kevin Porter Jr. to Milwaukee in exchange for third year forward MarJon Beauchamp. ESPN's Shams Charania was first to report the trade on social media.

Kevin Porter Jr. played 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game on 42.3 percent shooting from the field. The guard played 45 games this season after missing the entire 2023-24 season.

According to a source familiar with the situation, Porter Jr. received significant interest this past offseason from two teams in the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks. The Clippers offered Porter Jr. a second year to the deal with a player option, beating out the Bucks' offer of a one-year deal, per source.

Milwaukee still coveted Porter Jr., and this trade sends him to one of the other teams interested in him.

MarJon Beauchamp has played three years after being drafted 24th overall to the Bucks in the 2022 NBA Draft. After playing 52 games in his rookie season at 13.5 minutes per game, including 11 starts, Beauchamp has played sparingly over his second and third seasons.

The Bucks also surprisingly declined the fourth year rookie option worth $4.8 million in 2025-26. Beauchamp is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and the maximum the Clippers are able to sign him to a deal as a free agent is $4.8 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

From the Clippers' perspective, their trade deadline moves included trading away five players in Mo Bamba, PJ Tucker, Terance Mann, Bones Hyland, and Kevin Porter Jr. while bringing in four players like Drew Eubanks, Patty Mills, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and MarJon Beauchamp.

Addtionally, the Clippers sent out their own second round pick in 2030 while also acquiring three second round picks in their deal with the Atlanta Hawks.