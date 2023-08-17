It is NBA schedule release day, and we now know when and where teams will be playing during the 2023-24 NBA season. We also now know that the Los Angeles Clippers' travel schedule means Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and company will be racking up more frequent flyer miles next season than any other NBA franchise.

One of the quirks of the NBA schedule release day is seeing which team will travel the most miles during a season, which is exactly what the Sports analytics and strategy company Positive Residual did.

The Clippers have the worst travel schedule in the league during the 2023-24 NBA season, and it’s not that close. LA will travel 50,670 miles next season, which is 3,604 more miles than the second-most traveled team, the Brooklyn Nets.

That one-step gap is the same difference that exists between the Nets and the 10thplace team on the list, the Golden State Warriors. And to make matters worse for Clippers fans, their LA neighbors, the Lakers, only have the ninth-most miles next season with 43,545

The Portland Trail Blazers traveled the most miles last season and finished with a 33-49 record, third-worst in the Western Conference. The Blazers will travel the sixth-most this coming season.

NBA travel is a big deal. Even flying on plush chartered jets these days, crisscrossing the country takes a lot out of NBA athletes looking to perform at their highest level. Having to travel such a significant number of miles more than the rest of the league could put the Clippers at a serious disadvantage next season, especially with an older, oft-injured team like LA.