Lou William's reason for the Clippers' 2020 NBA Bubble Playoffs collapse drew endless criticism from fans on social media.

The Los Angeles Clippers are struggling after the franchise's trade for James Harden, with Paul George and co. on a five-game losing streak. However, this is not the first time LA has struggled. Namely, the Clippers collapsed during the 2020 NBA Bubble Playoffs after starting the postseason hot. Now, fans are up in arms after former LA player Lou Williams revealed why the Clip could not succeed in the bubble.

Clippers demotivated by Bubble asterisk?

Williams went on Trae Young's From the Point podcast to provide insight into LA's mentality during the 2020 NBA Playoffs:

“It was a struggle to get us to the bubble to begin with. We didn't even want to go,” Williams said, per NBA Central. In addition, Williams revealed, “We started to hear rumblings that nobody is going to respect this [championship] so we kind of just took our foot off the gas.”

The former Sixth Man of the Year's admission drew quite a reaction from X, formerly Twitter. Many fans simply do not believe the Clippers would give up a 3-1 lead in the Conference Semifinals on purpose, as evidenced by these posts:

One user called Lou William's reason the “saddest excuse ever.” Another fan hilariously implied that Paul George's underwhelming performance during Bubble makes sense given Williams' comments.

Despite the backlash, one user defended Lou Williams, saying that the former player took accountability by admitting the Clippers took the wrong approach to the Bubble.

Did Los Angeles care about the asterisk of the 2020 NBA Championship? Regardless, James Harden and the 2023-24 Clippers must find a way to get back on track amid their cold streak.