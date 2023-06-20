Marcus Morris sets the record straight after a report emerged claiming that he's unhappy with his role on the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Monday, a Los Angeles Times article mentioned that “Morris (who will earn $17.1 million next season) has made known within league circles his displeasure about his abrupt role change late last season and the team's sparse communication with him around it.” Of course it sparked fears that he could ask for a trade away from the Clips in search of more playing time or a better opportunity.

After seeing the report, however, Morris took to his Instagram stories to call “cap” on the news.

“You don't last 13 years without knowing your role,” Morris captioned his post. “If they don't somebody will lol.”

Marcus Morris' twin brother, Markieff Morris, also refuted the talks about his sibling and urged those spreading the fake news to “stop it.”

This is certainly good news for the Clippers and their fans. As they try to further build a competitive roster around Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the last thing they want is to have any issue with their role players and supporting cast.

Morris averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Clippers in 2022-23. He figures to be a crucial part of the LA franchise as they try to make a run for the title again, and so it would be difficult to replace him should he ask for a trade.

By the looks of it, however, Marcus seems pretty content with his role with the Clips.