Following their decision to sign controversial star guard Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Clippers have went 0-5, with double-digit losses to the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

However, for all the questions surrounding Westbrook and where he’s at in his career as a player, he has not been the team’s weak link. The former MVP has averaged 16.6 points, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game with L.A., all while shooting an impressive 53.2 percent from the field.

Furthermore, franchise cornerstones Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have played well. Kawhi averaged 30.3 points, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game across the four contests he played in the stretch while shooting 59.7 percent from the field and 63.6 percent from 3-point range. George has averaged 24.2 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

However, while their perimeter group has put forth strong performances, the same can’t be said of veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. Currently dealing with an elbow injury that kept him out of the Clippers’ last game, Morris has averaged just 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds on 41.2 percent shooting from the field and 11.1 percent shooting from 3 during Westbrooks tenure there. However, he has also only played in three games.

In light of his pedestrian production and lack of availability, “the Clippers have been preparing with an expectation that Marcus Morris Sr. is on his way out of the starting lineup,” according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Morris has started 155 of his last 156 games, including the postseason, “because of the Clippers’ belief in his value as a tough shot-maker” and floor-spacer.

Looking at who the Clippers could look to move into the starting lineup in his place, veteran guard Eric Gordon has been starting in the two games that Morris hasn’t been available. However, as L.A. lost both of those games, they could be waiting for Norman Powell to return from a shoulder injury.