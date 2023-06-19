The June 18 Bradley Beal blockbuster between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns could prove to have an impact on more than just these two aforementioned clubs. Per reports, the Los Angeles Clippers will be monitoring the status of the D.C.-bound Chris Paul, as they have a presumed interest in adding his talents to their core foundation headlined by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Of course, considering the fact that they are rumored to be interested in holding onto impending free agent point guard Russell Westbrook, this could prove to be a controversial situation for the franchise.

That said, according to

“The Clippers would not be shutting the door on Westbrook even if they could acquire Paul, league sources not authorized to speak publicly told _The Athletic._The biggest contract they can legally offer Westbrook (starting at 120 percent of the veteran’s minimum) would still be on the table. How Westbrook receives that is unclear.

“While Westbrook was seriously contemplating returning to the Clippers on that contract for slightly more than the veteran’s minimum, those sources said, that was before LA’s interest in Paul reached this degree. Trading for Paul while Westbrook is still available would be a way for the front office to get the player it wants in place while forcing Westbrook to potentially take the same deal, but for undoubtedly a different role,”

Acquired mid-way through this past season via the buyout market, Russell Westbrook had somewhat of a rejuvenation with the Clippers. Through 21 regular season games, the nine-time All-Star posted impressive averages of 15.8 points, 7.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting a highly efficient 48.9% from the field and 35.6% from distance.

He would go on to up his productivity under the bright lights of the 2023 postseason, as he posted per-game averages of 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 35.7% from deep.

Though his play during his stint with the Clippers could have upped his value on the free agency market this summer, Los Angeles' front office is hoping Westbrook will accept a “hometown discount” and, in turn, perhaps formulate a highly experienced guard tandem between him and Chris Paul.