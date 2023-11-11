Mavs announcer Brian Dameris went scorched earth on Clippers guard James Harden, calling him out for being the problem wherever he goes.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been preaching patience after losing their first two games following their bombshell trade for James Harden. But on Friday night, things went from bad to worse for the veteran Clippers team. Despite running out to an early 12-point lead, the Clippers, plagued by familiar offensive woes, simply could not buy a bucket in the second quarter. As a result, they faced a 26-point halftime deficit against the Dallas Mavericks and never really got going en route to a 144-126 defeat.

Harden was not the problem per se for the Clippers, as he shot the ball well enough from the field (3-6) and turned the ball over twice. But it's definitely concerning that the Clippers have lost all semblance of an offensive rhythm ever since he arrived. And now, no one is cutting Harden slack anymore. Mavs announcer Brian Dameris, on the Bally Sports Southwest pregame broadcast, went scorched earth on the Beard, calling him out for being the problem instead of being the “system” Harden has made himself out to be.

“Hey James, you're the problem. If this doesn't work this year in this system with this team, and you're gonna go and point fingers at everybody else and you're gonna go back home and swiping right for another team, there's not gonna be anybody left. Because James, you're not the Beard, you're not the system, you're the problem,” the Mavs announcer said, punctuating it with a mic drop, via Hoop Central.

(Skip to 1:37 for the relevant part.)

Mavs announcer Brian Dameris went off on James Harden. (h/t @ActionNetworkHQ) pic.twitter.com/HWvnrZ8uEn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 11, 2023

James Harden has clearly tanked his reputation over the past few years. Many soured on Harden when he gave up on the Brooklyn Nets, his reputation took an even greater nosedive when he continued to falter in the playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers, and as Brian Dameris pointed out, Harden's declaration of war against Sixers president Daryl Morey has not sat well with plenty.

Now, the Clippers are looking disjointed, with every loss piling on the Harden hate parade. Only wins can prove Harden right in his decision to force his way to LA, and at the moment, it's not looking good for them especially in the aftermath of their ugliest loss of the season on Friday night against the Mavs.