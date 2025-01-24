Norman Powell’s stellar season with the Los Angeles Clippers has earned him significant recognition, including a ringing endorsement for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game from former teammate and ex-NBA player Danny Green.

During a recent appearance on NBA Today, Powell was asked by host Malika Andrews if he ever doubted his ability to perform consistently at his current level. Powell responded confidently, stating, “I never doubted it. For me, I’m a winning player.”

Green, who played alongside Powell on the Toronto Raptors during their 2019 championship season, interjected with high praise for Powell’s continued growth and contributions.

Expand Tweet

“He’s been that way ever since he’s gotten to the league. He’s been getting buckets for a long time. Seeing him do it in season 10 is unreal, and he deserves to be a reserve All-Star this year,” Green said.

Danny Green endorses Norman Powell's All-Star case amid Clippers' resilient season

Green highlighted Powell’s importance to the Clippers, emphasizing the team’s success despite significant challenges this season, including the departure of Paul George and early absences from Kawhi Leonard.

“We’ve seen the numbers. They are top six in the West – nobody expected that, and he’s got better numbers than the guys you see on this board,” Green said, referring to LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, and Stephen Curry.

Green continued, “Three of them are All-Star starters. He’s averaging more points than all three of these guys, and they have a better record than these two teams in the West. Golden State and the Lakers are nowhere near what the Clippers have done. For him to carry this team, him and James [Harden] and obviously [Ivica] Zubac, they have some good pieces – but for him to be leading the scoring, lead the torch, and keep this Clippers team to six in the West – which they could be climbing even higher. No brainer to me: All-Star reserve, could’ve been a starter if I had to vote.”

Powell is currently having a career-best season, averaging 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 49% from the field and an impressive 43.3% from three-point range. His scoring and leadership have been pivotal for the Clippers, who hold a 25-19 record following a 110-93 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco from February 14-16, with the All-Star Game itself scheduled for Sunday, February 16. As the event approaches, Powell’s case for selection grows stronger, bolstered by his impressive performance and Green’s heartfelt endorsement.