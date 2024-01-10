Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is still amazed by the talents of his superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have been playing some stellar basketball as of late. Although the team got off to a rough start after trading for guard James Harden a few weeks into the season, Los Angeles has since reeled off wins in 15 out of their last 18 games, and Leonard has been playing some of the best basketball of his career in the process.

Recently, Leonard's Clippers teammate Paul George broke down The Klaw's greatness on his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“[Kawhi]’s making it look easy. And it is easy for him,” said the Clippers forward on his podcast. “He got that much respect that when he post up, they doubling him right away. Like ‘we won’t even let you get a shot off.’ That’s how effective he is at the post and getting to his spots…but I was looking at him yesterday, actually watching him in the game, and I’m just like bro, some people are just meant to hoop. Like some people were put on this Earth just to play basketball. You watch him move, you watch his movement, that is a basketball player. He was just made to do this. The game is just so easy for him. It don't matter if it’s mid-range, from three, it’s cash, it’s money. I don’t know, I think it just puts everybody around at ease, knowing there’s a lifeline there. There’s a reliable source there.”

The Clippers will next take the floor on Wednesday evening against the Toronto Raptors.