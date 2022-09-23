Paul George breaks silence on John Wall addition to Clippers

The LA Clippers and their fans are anxiously awaiting the reunion of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but there’s another addition that’s still got everybody buzzing. Seven-time NBA All-Star John Wall joined the Clippers this offseason, and many are wondering what he’s got left.

Wall joined the Clippers after securing a buyout with the Houston Rockets, and Paul George had a big role in the addition. According to President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, George recruited Wall to Los Angeles.

“Paul has had an extremely purposeful, driven, and very productive off-season, in that his consistency of training has been off the charts,” Frank said. “Plus, he continues to take more and more of an ownership and leadership role. You know, he had a lot to do with getting John Wall to come here. I’m sure you guys, whether it was — you know, our players had player-led retreats. Paul was huge, him and Kawhi, behind that.”

On Thursday, George attended a season ticket member event and answered questions from some fans. Chief among them: The addition of Wall.

“What John brings is that full-court burst, that transition game where you have to guard him for 94 feet,” Paul George said. “So that just opens up a lot of opportunities for our shooters, for myself, Kawhi, all of our perimeter guys. It just opens up a whole other game that we haven’t really gotten to. He looks good. he’s back to himself. He’s in a great place, in a great mental space, his body looks good, he’s athletic, and his shooting is the best I’ve ever seen him shoot it.”

Wall has only played 40 games in the last three seasons, and his last game came against the LA Clippers on April 23, 2021. In that matchup, Wall dropped 27 points and 13 assists in a five-point loss to LA.

Despite dealing with injuries throughout his career, Wall maintains that he’s been healthy and ready to get back to playing at a high level.

“I’m good, my Achilles never bothered me,” John Wall told ClutchPoints back in July. “Like if you watched me, like it’s funny to me, when I was in Houston, I wasn’t on a great team that year, we didn’t play well, but I was averaging 21 [points] and seven [assists]. I think that speaks high of me. When I get between those four lines, I don’t have an injury, I don’t think about it. I go out there and compete. I work hard every day to try to get back to this position to be back in the league.”

The Clippers will tip off the NBA’s preseason on September 30th against Maccabi Ra’anana in Seattle. Their regular season opener will be against the Los Angeles Lakers — on the road — on October 20th, with their home opener coming on October 22nd against the Sacramento Kings.