Apparently, Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George's talents extend beyond the basketball court. Recently, George was a guest on ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith's podcast, and Smith asked the Clippers star to answer one of his questions by doing an impression of NBA great Charles Barkley.

George, who recently went viral for his Barkley impression, happily obliged.

“Let me tell you something, Stephen,” said George in a spot-on Barkley voice. “Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are two of the best players that I've seen play together. I got the two brothers finishing top three. If those guys go out and play both ends the way they do, I'm gonna go out and say they finish second in the west.”

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith couldn't contain his laughter at what was an objectively great impression by Paul George.

As for George's (Barkley's) analysis, it's hard to disagree that, if the Clippers stay healthy, they have the talent to make some noise in a crowded Western Conference. Of course, as has been the case since the two stars arrived there in 2019, injuries will always be the key to whether or not the Clippers are able to reach their potential.

Last year, a pre-playoffs injury to George and a first-round injury to Leonard derailed any chances of success that the Clippers had. They would go on to lose to the Phoenix Suns in five games.

Still, even if George was speaking in a joking tone on Smith's podcast, there's definitely some truth behind what he said.