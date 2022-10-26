Paul George gets important health update for Clippers-Thunder game with Kawhi Leonard still out

Paul George is reportedly expected to play in the Los Angeles Clippers’ upcoming game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, per Law Murray. Kawhi Leonard is still dealing with a knee ailment, so this George news is great for LA.

The Clippers are expected to make a deep playoff run this season. But their fate will ultimately be decided by the health of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. LA’s title hopes were diminished over the past two seasons due to both players dealing with injuries. Kawhi Leonard recently discussed the mental toll of his previous ACL injury.

“It was just devastating getting hurt in that period of time, in the playoffs, when you’re on a good run,” Leonard said. “feel like that first part, for me, was harder than anything.”

Meanwhile, Paul George will likely have extra motivation in this matchup against his former team. George played in OKC from 2017-2019 before joining the Clippers.

Paul George has played well so far in 2022-2023. Tyronn Lue recently threw praise George’s way after an impressive performance.

“I thought he just took his time and got to his spots,” Lue said. “I thought down the stretch he really carried us. They started double teaming, so we got to work on our double team spacing more. I thought he did a really good job of just settling down and taking what the defense gave him.”

The Clippers are hoping to have both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard back sooner rather than later. For now, George’s presence will suffice.