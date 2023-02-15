Los Angeles Clippers eight-time All-Star Paul George is no stranger to trades. While he’s only been traded once himself — from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Clippers in 2019 — he’s a 13-year veteran that’s seen more than his fair share of the NBA’s business side. So, as George speaks on the trade deadline move that sent second-year guard Bones Hyland to L.A., he’s speaking from a place of genuine understanding.

“When you go to a new team, it’s tough because when you get drafted, you think you’re going to play for the team you were drafted by for the rest of your career,” George explains to For The Win’s Bryan Kalbrosky,

“You just grow an attachment to the city and to the organization and your teammates.”

Calling Hyland a high-IQ, high-character player, it’s clear that George welcomes the opportunity to be a positive impact on the 22-year-old. However, on a veteran-laden team with championship-level expectations, George is aware that the mentoring of Hyland will happen by committee.

“For him, we’re going to open our arms. We’re going to welcome him. He’s coming into a situation with a lot of great veterans that can help him and mentor him. At the end of the day, we want what is best for him and his situation. He’s going to have a lot of help. We look forward to the mentorship.”

Hyland has a team option on his contract for the 2023-24 season and the 2024-25 season. Consequently, his future with the Clippers is as uncertain as it could be.

Nonetheless, should he gel with the Clippers, L.A. could have their next Sixth Man of the Year.