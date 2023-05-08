Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George and Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns joined forces this week and expressed their appreciation for former teammate Patrick Beverley.

George and Towns have been close friends since Towns’ rookie year, as the two bonded during some offseason workouts.

In the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the Clippers star and Karl-Anthony Towns discuss a number of topics across the two-hour episode, including one of the former teammates they both share: Patrick Beverley.

Beverley played four seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, including two with Paul George in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Together, the duo reached the Western Conference Finals in 2021, and likely would’ve gone to the NBA Finals had Kawhi Leonard not suffered a torn right ACL in the second round.

Beverley was then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, who then shipped him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Beverley only played one season with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Wolves, but they reached the playoffs and were in line to upset the Grizzlies in the first round before a number of collapses.

No matter where he goes, Patrick Beverley is known as a major culture setter for franchises looking to make the playoffs and win an NBA Championship.

“Man, he’s special,” Karl-Anthony Towns said of Patrick Beverley to Paul George on Podcast P. “He’s special as a player, as a person. You know? He’s a winner. And he breathes winning and it’s great that his competitive juices fly that much because it pushes you to another level. He’s one of those guys I’ve always seen from afar, you hate to play against him and you would love it if he was your teammate. I couldn’t have been more right. You love playing with him, you hate seeing him on the court against you because he’s such a pest and he’s annoying as hell.”

Paul George then chimed in on his experience with Beverley.

“That is Pat all the way,” Paul George explained. “Pat is a winner. That motherfu**ker wants to win. He’s about the right sh*t at all times.

“I remember we were playing Dallas and this motherfu**ker had his own basically game plan or scouting report on Dallas and he sent it to me. He sent me like Tim Hardaway Jr., like ‘look gang, he don’t like doing this, he don’t like doing that. Just crowd him here.’ That’s how locked in Pat be. Pat really be locked in. That’s one person I’d say is in like one or two percentile of locked in. Pat is LOCKED in at all times.”

Patrick Beverley’s career stats don’t jump off the page: 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game for his career on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent from three. His impact goes beyond anything the stat sheet can tell you.

“He’s one of those dudes,” Timberwolves star Towns added. “Whatever you say he lacks in size, or he lacks in skill set, or whatever he totally makes it up by being himself and being the energy you need a leader to be.”

Patrick Beverley is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer with a number of potential suitors for his services. Beverley certainly could re-join forces with Paul George and the Clippers or even with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. It remains to be seen what Beverley will prioritize in free agency, but any team would benefit greatly by adding him.