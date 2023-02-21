Following a buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz, Russell Westbrook is joining the Los Angeles Clippers. Former Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley was also a free agent available on the buyout market, but he ended up signing with the Chicago Bulls.

There were reports that both Westbrook and Beverley had interest in joining the Clippers once they cleared waivers to become free agents, but the Clippers ultimately went with the former nine-time NBA All-Star in Westbrook.

As soon as he heard the news come down from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday morning, Patrick Beverley hit up his former teammate Russell Westbrook.

“I texted him soon as I hear about it, and he text me right back,” Beverley said on the latest episode of the Pat Bev Pod. “I said, ‘Man you’re gonna love it there. You’re gonna it there man, you’re gonna love it there.”

Beverley was then asked by his podcast co-host Adam Ferrone, ‘What do you think he’s gonna like about it?’

Patrick Beverley paused, saying he was trying to find the right words to describe why Russell Westbrook would love the Clippers. For a moment there, it certainly felt as if Beverley was reminiscing on his own time with the franchise, where he had four of his most successful NBA seasons.

“I’m trying to say the right words,” Beverley explained. Then said:

“Just the detail of the organization, the detail of game-planning the detail of preparation, being ready, how to attack a team every single game, no matter where you’re at, no matter if you’re on the road, no matter if you played 30 minutes, how to attack a team, how you know you’re gonna score, educate you a little bit more, some openings on how to defeat this team and you know I think he’ll appreciate that.”

Beverley spent four seasons with the LA Clippers from 2017-2021, helping the transition out of the Lob City era into what drove Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to come to Los Angeles in the first place.

In four seasons with LA, Beverley averaged just 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steal per game, but his impact went far beyond anything that would show on the stat sheet. Beverley was a vocal leader who held everyone accountable, and was as excited as anyone for the success of his teammates, whether he was playing or not.

Now, the Clippers will be adding former MVP and nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook. The Clippers will be fifth NBA team in as many seasons, with stops in Houston, Washington, and with the Lakers following his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook is expected to clear waivers sometime on Wednesday afternoon. He’ll then go through a physical with the Clippers and sign on for the remainder of the NBA season.