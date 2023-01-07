By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Veteran sports commentator Stephen A Smith didn’t hide his disappointment on the Los Angeles Clippers after the team got obliterated by the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Nikola Jokic and co. made easy work of the star-studded Clippers lineup featuring Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, dismantling the team by way of a 31-point drubbing at Peps Center. The LA franchise was no match to Denver, especially with PG and Kawhi combining for just nine points overall-albeit in less than 20 minutes of playing time for each.

On the other end, the Nuggets used their balanced offense to win 122-91, with seven players scoring in double-figures. Jamal Murray led the ay for the team with 18 points, while Bones Hyland had 16. Jokic was all over the floor with his 12 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Stephen A Smith absolutely destroyed the Clippers for their performance, noting that the team lacked effort in the brutal loss.

“The Clippers stink,” the ESPN vet exclaimed. “What a horrible performance last night versus the Denver Nuggets. I ain’t talking about losing by 40, I’m talking about the effort, lollygagging around in the third quarter. Ty Lue, if I were him, don’t ask Steve Ballmer to let you out and go coach a real team. They don’t wanna play, man. They’re better than that. … They don’t wanna play, they just wanna be in LA. It’s embarrassing.”

"THE CLIPPERS STINK!" Stephen A. Smith went OFF on LA's embarrassing loss to the Nuggets last night 😳pic.twitter.com/kJSceBmsE2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 7, 2023

True enough, it’s easy where Stephen A is coming from here. Clippers fans who watched the game are probably feeling the same thing after that ugly debacle.

The Clippers are too talented to lose games like that, and Smith is right to question their motivation for being in LA. Until they live up to the expectations, the Clips are never going to surpass the Los Angeles Lakers in terms of popularity in LA and will always be laughed at.