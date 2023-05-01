Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Once again, the Los Angeles Clippers will not be winning an NBA Championship after another season of the Paul George and Kawhi Leonard era. The Clippers lost their first round series of the 2023 NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, following a winning effort in Game 1 with four straight losses. Los Angeles was without George all five games, and without Leonard the last three games. Another injury-plagued season for the Clippers ended symbolically, as George and Leonard watched their team from the sidelines as they nursed their respective ailments. The Clippers now go into their fourth offseason with George and Leonard, and potential trade decision are looming for Los Angeles.

When Leonard and George teamed up in Los Angeles, the Clippers were immediately labeled title contenders. With both of them healthy, they still very well are, however precedent says the likelihood of them staying healthy enough to make a championship run is low. With another lost season, it might be time for Steve Ballmer to assess how much longer he can maintain the current iteration of the roster led by these two stars. If Ballmer opts for the most prudent option, he will decide to trade Paul George this offseason. A tough decision, but here are three reasons why the Los Angeles Clippers must trade Paul George this offseason.

*Stats via ESPN

Lack of championship pedigree

Paul George is one of the most talented players in the NBA, and few would disagree with that sentiment. However, there is a key difference between him and fellow star Kawhi Leonard. Leonard is a two-time NBA Champion, being the primary option on two separate championship teams. Meanwhile, Paul George has never won a ring, and has not only proven he can’t lead a team to an NBA Finals ring, but admitted himself he can’t be the number one option. With another injury to George and the lack of championship experience, the Clippers should trade George and build a team more supplementary of Leonard and his championship pedigree.

During his Indiana Pacers days, George burst onto the scene as an elite NBA scorer. However, he was never able to bring the Pacers to the promised land, eventually being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the Thunder, he again found plenty of individual success, including a career-high 28 points per game in the 2018-2019 season. Nonetheless, he again failed to make the NBA Finals in OKC, ultimately leading to a trade to the Clippers. Now four seasons later, he is still proving to have an inability to make a postseason run. Unlike Leonard, he has no record of any playoff success, and can’t be counted on for any in the future. Ballmer should trade Paul George this offseason, as he has definitively shown the inability to win championships.

Injury History

Paul George made a miraculous comeback from a broken leg he suffered playing for Team USA. It was truly a heartwarming moment to see him return to the court after what looked to be a career-ending injury, especially since his game didn’t seem to worsen in any stretch of the imagination. Unfortunately, the horrific injury was just foreshadowing for the rest of his career, as George continues to sustain injuries year in and year out. A sprained knee kept him out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, ultimately leading to another lost Clippers season, and cemented another broken chapter in George’s career.

As mentioned, no one denies the talent that Paul George possesses, as he has the ability to score effortlessly at all three levels of the defense. Additionally, George is an extremely capable defender with the ability to matchup against all five positions on the floor. Unfortunately, none of this makes a difference if he can’t stay on the court, something he continually struggles to do. No matter how good Paul George is, the best ability is availability, and that doesn’t define the Clippers star. Los Angeles needs to accept their losses and trade Paul George before he misses even more future games for the Clippers.

Age

Paul George is 32 years old, and given his oft-injured status, it would not be a surprise to see his career come to a close sooner rather than later. Any year now he will be leaving the prime of his career, and without a championship under his belt, his NBA Finals window would end alongside his prime. He still has good years of basketball ahead of him, although it is unlikely any of them will be as good as seasons he has already had. That proves futile for the Clippers championship aspirations, as if he hasn’t won already, it is unlikely he will be more of an asset in his older years.

Paul George has had a really solid NBA career, and it is far from over. However, given his aging status, the fact he is highly susceptible to injury, and his lack of playoffs success, the Clippers would be wise to move on. This offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers should trade Paul George and move on to a different era for the franchise.