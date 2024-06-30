As one era nears an end in California, so too could another. With Paul George declining his $48.8 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA free agency hysteria has already arrived. Since LeBron James is expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, the nine-time All-Star is arguably the biggest name in the open market who can realistically change teams.

In fact, George already has meetings lined up. He plans to speak with the Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic after the official start of free agency on Sunday night, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The ample interest is not surprising in the least, considering the 34-year-old just played 74 regular season games and shot a career-high 47.1 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from downtown.

Postseason reputation aside, George is still a high-end talent who is capable of doing great things for the three aforementioned franchises. Though, his presence might not quite produce the same level of expectations across the board.

Returning to LA had long been considered the most practical option. George grew up in the area and played college basketball at Fresno State. He clearly has love for the state. Additionally, the Clippers have a star-studded roster that should carry championship aspirations. The problem, however, is that the grand ambitions are usually derailed because of injuries, namely those sustained by Kawhi Leonard.

George's pursuit of a championship ring might have reached a dead end in Los Angeles. Surviving in the Western Conference is a stressful mission that will drastically age executives and coaches. Departing for the East has its challenges as well, but falling into the Play-In Tournament should not be a grave concern.

For the Clippers, their dependence on Paul George goes beyond just title contention.

LA wants to start the Intuit Dome era with a bang

Although the Clippers do not appear desperate to keep the 2019 All-NBA First-Team selection and five-time All-NBA Third-Teamer, they know how important he is to their immediate future. Next season, owner Steve Ballmer is finally opening the team's new arena, the Intuit Dome.

With the franchise no longer sharing residence with the Lakers, he will want his squad to proudly stand on its own in Inglewood. That is harder to do without putting a competitive group on the floor, and that is obviously less likely if George signs elsewhere in NBA free agency. Ergo, the stakes are high for the Clippers.

They have the prior relationship and proximity to hometown working in their favor in these compelling Paul George sweepstakes, but their pitch will still need to be strong. The alternatives offer intrigue in their own right.

76ers can look to Paul George to form a big three and get over the hump

The trio of Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey did not produce fruitful results for Philadelphia for multiple reasons, but one can also argue the timing was not right for it to morph into a true triumvirate of stars. Maxey's volume was limited by Harden's presence in the backcourt. That should not be a huge issue with George.

The No. 10 pick in the 2010 NBA Draft has the skill set to nicely complement the Sixers' current duo, in ways that other All-Star-caliber guys cannot. He has the ability to lock in on both offense and defense, which can give Philly crucial balance in the playoffs. Despite being surrounded by other prolific scorers on the Clippers, George still managed to be well-fed, scoring 22.6 points per game last season.

His adaptability is just what this team should be craving. He and the Sixers could help each other exorcise their demons and find playoff success.

The young Magic might covet an established star like Paul George

Orlando is far ahead of schedule after pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to the brink this past postseason and winning its most games in 13 years. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are proving to be sturdy franchise pillars, but the team's ceiling should theoretically rise to staggering heights if a ready-made star comes to town.

Paul George can fix some of the offensive inconsistencies and 3-point shooting droughts that bedeviled the Magic on occasion. He also has plenty of experience that can be extremely valuable to a rising star like Banchero. If the front office wants to quickly move past its growing pains, or at least cover them up, then it would be wise to heed this rare opportunity to reel in a big fish.

George has a busy Sunday ahead of him, and by the end of it, fans might view the landscape of the NBA much differently.