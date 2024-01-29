The Clippers star talked about his early NBA rivals in the latest edition of his podcast.

The latest edition of Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George's podcast – Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment – is out, and George discussed his rivals in the NBA.

The rivalries extend well before his time with the Clippers, as George explained:

“I love that rivalry between SGA and Ant. Those two are gonna be fun two to track and follow through the rest of their careers. Especially with them being in the west. For me? I always compared and tried to match up to the guys that was in the same level as far as years in the league and [in the] same position. So I was looking at Kawhi, Gordon [Hayward] Jimmy [Butler], DeMar [DeRozan]. I would literally watch and check the stats to see how well they played and how they did and that was my driving force going into the game. I wanted to outperform those guys. It was an admiration but at the same time, I was just being competitive.”

Of course, George and Kawhi Leonard are now Clippers teammates. Both players, along with teammate James Harden, were named to the player pool and selected by USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director Grant Hill.

George was a member of the 2016 Men's National Team that won the Gold Medal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was Team USA's fourth leading scorer, fifth leading rebounder, and the team leader in steals.

During the tournament, George averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 46 percent shooting from the field.

“It's always an honor to still be in consideration to represent USA,” Paul George said after being named to the player pool. “I think for all of us, we cherish and embrace that and have an opportunity to do that with some of the best in the world. Can never pass that up.”