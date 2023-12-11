Tucker has not played in each of the Clippers' last 5 games after seeing the floor for just over 13 combined minutes in the 2 games prior.

While the Los Angeles Clippers finally seem to have found a rhythm after acquiring James Harden in late October, another player who came to LA in that trade finds himself in a frustrating situation.

Veteran forward PJ Tucker is unhappy with his current role with the Clippers as both sides try to resolve the problem, according to Shams Charania.

Tucker has not played in each of the Clippers' last five games after seeing the floor for just over 13 combined minutes in the two games prior. It's a complete 180 for Tucker who started all but one of the 149 games he appeared in since the start of the 2021-22 season before being traded to the Clippers.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue swapped Tucker for rookie Kobe Brown in LA's rotation. Brown averaged 11.7 minutes per game over the last five games.

Tucker, 38, is on his fifth different team in the last four seasons but is as respected a player as there is in the NBA. Charania reports that he's handled his new reality well and is helping the younger players adapt to the league and their roles on the Clippers.

Tucker wants more playing time considering he is still an impact player and has been for contending teams during the aforementioned period. He was a key role player for the Milwaukee Bucks when they won a championship in 2021 and started for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers over the last two seasons.

PJ Tucker's veteran leadership and defensive prowess make him a popular pickup for teams vying to win a title this season. Contenders are monitoring his situation with the Clippers and he could be on the move soon if he and LA can’t find a role for him in the foreseeable future.