The Los Angeles Clippers are finally returning to the basketball floor. The Clippers are scheduled to play against the Miami Heat Monday, per sports reporter Mark Medina. The Los Angeles wildfires postponed the city's recent games.

Wildfires in the Los Angeles area have left thousands of people without homes, and forced evacuations. The Clippers game scheduled against the Charlotte Hornets in recent days was postponed. It's unclear when that game will be re-scheduled. Lakers games were also postponed.

The Clippers are 20-17 on the season. While the game may still have to be re-scheduled due to the fluid situation, it is a good sign to see that business may be returning to normal in some form in Los Angeles.

The city of Los Angeles looks to rally around their teams

Los Angeles residents have literally experienced hell in recent days, as wildfires spread through the city due to high winds and drought conditions. The source of the fires is still under investigation. The fires continue to blaze, and 16 people have died, per NBC News.

The situation led to the city's economy essentially shutting down. Awards shows were postponed, movie productions stopped rolling, and Clippers and Lakers games were also postponed. Even the L.A. Rams' playoff game had to be moved to Arizona due to the situation.

Los Angeles residents want the city to return to normal, and having the Clippers in action helps to do that. The club is having a pretty good season, staying ahead of a .500 record and hoping to make the postseason. Los Angeles has won three home games in a row heading into Monday's battle.

The Clippers are a very different team at home this season, then when they play on the road. Los Angeles has a 12-6 home record, while posting a 8-11 road record.

The Clippers-Heat game is scheduled for Monday night at 10:30 ET.