Russell Westbrook’s pregame outfits have always turned heads, and that is the case once again before Game 1 of the Los Angeles Clippers-Phoenix Suns playoffs series. This time, however, it’s Charles Barkley’s head that Russ turned.

Westbrook arrived in Footprint Center donning an ab-bearing floral print yellow outfit. While it’s not as outrageous as his prior wardrobe choices, what got the attention of everyone is his well-chiseled eight-pack abs.

Russell Westbrook's fit to Game 1 of Clippers-Suns 👀 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/JQ46Cp6qnx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Charles Barkley couldn’t help but shout “damn” after seeing Westbrook’s attire. He even started doing crunches on the set of Inside the NBA, clearly jealous of Westbrook’s eight-pack.

“How do you get an 8 pack?” 🤣 Chuck really started an ab workout after seeing Westbrook’s pregame fit pic.twitter.com/lVyBdrFbXA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2023

Sure enough, it’s not only Charles Barkley who had his eyes pop after seeing the outfit (well, more appropriately, the abs) of Russell Westbrook before the Clippers-Suns showdown. Plenty of fans couldn’t help but admire that veteran point guard, with some even asking his ab routine.

“I need Westbrook abs routine..” one fan said. Another commenter shared, “If ‘abs are made in the kitchen’ had a spokesperson it would be Russell Westbrook.”

“Westbrook’s abs are sheeshhhh,” a female supporter added. While another one said, “Russell Westbrook got the abs out today. I like.”

On the other hand, some fans couldn’t help but troll Charles Barkley for his reaction to Westbrook’s fit. Many are just surprised Chuck reacted that way, though it’s definitely hilarious.

“Barkley was speechless at Westbrook abs,” a Twitter user said along with several loud crying face emojis.

A commenter added, “Please get this Milwaukee and Miami game starting so I can stop hearing Charles Barkley lust over Russell Westbrook abs.”

“Why Chuck almost faint seeing Westbrook abs just now man,” another one joked.

Props should be given to Westbrook for being able to maintain that kind of body, though. Some are questioning his choice of attire for the game, but hey, if you got it, you’re free to flaunt it.