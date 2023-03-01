Shaquille O’Neal is not much of a believer in the Los Angeles Clippers. His feelings for the team were further reinforced Tuesday night, with the Clippers losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, 108-101.

“When you’re the one-two punch..you have to play extraordinary, you have to play magnificent, and you have to play legendary,” Shaq said about the Clippers after watching Los Angeles fail to overcome Minnesota despite a loaded lineup that features the star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George and recent addition Russell Westbrook.

Shaq particularly mentioned the Clippers’ penchant for squandering huge leads, as among the reasons why he doesn’t think Los Angeles is going to win it all. The Clippers built a cushion as big as 12 points in the first quarter versus Minnesota, but that lead evaporated in the second period when the Timberwolves started rolling.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with 25 and 23 points, respectively, but they struggled in the fourth period when LA needed their offense the most. They combined for just eight points on 3-for-10 shooting from the field in the final quarter.

The Clippers have now lost all of their last three games, two of which went to overtime. Also, they suffered collapses after posting double-digit leads in a couple of those contests, most notably in that memorable marathon of a game versus the Sacramento Kings last week.

The Clippers will look to prevent losing four games in row this Thursday when they make a trip to the Bay Area to face the Golden State Warriors.