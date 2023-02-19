It is clear Paul George really wants Russell Westbrook to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

George has already publicly recruited Westbrook to the Clippers after the Los Angeles Lakers traded him to the Utah Jazz and buyout talks emerged. Now on Saturday during the All-Star media day, PG13 expressed his respect and admiration for Russ when asked which player he wants to see win a championship.

While George didn’t really directly say he wants Westbrook to join the Clippers and win a championship with him and Kawhi Leonard, his hidden message was loud and clear.

“Outside of myself, probably Russ [Russell Westbrook]. As much as he’s been through. He’s absolutely one of the best dudes, one of the best people in the league. It would be nice to see him get decorated,” George said of the former MVP.

“Outside of myself, probably [Russell Westbrook]…He’s absolutely one of the best dudes, one of the best people in the league” Paul George on who he wants winning an NBA Championship 🏆pic.twitter.com/fK6gLZCMT3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 19, 2023

There’s still no certainty on where Russell Westbrook will end up with after his Lakers exit. The Jazz have yet to engage Russ on buyout negotiations, though the team has given him permission to talk to other franchises with buyout interest.

The Clippers have emerged as a serious potential landing spot for Westbrook. While there is reportedly skepticism about Westbrook’s fit on the roster from some people in the Clippers organization, it appears that George and multiple LA players are campaigning for the team to sign him.

Paul George undoubtedly has massive respect for Westbrook, and considering how much he’s talking about Russ in recent days, it won’t be a surprise if the Clippers eventually take a gamble on the explosive triple-double machine.