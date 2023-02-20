The Los Angeles Clippers had the basketball world buzzing after it was confirmed on Monday that Russell Westbrook was headed back to LA. The former league MVP had reportedly agreed to a deal with the Clippers following his contract buyout with the Utah Jazz. Russ is now officially headed back to LA after recently parting ways with the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has now revealed Westbrook’s real motivation in making his decision. According to Woj, Russ considered two major factors in opting to sign with the Clippers. The first one stemmed from his desire to be able to compete for a championship — something he believes he will be able to achieve with the Clippers. Secondly, the 34-year-old reportedly wanted to remain in Los Angeles, which made signing with the Clippers a logical decision.

Health has once again been an issue for the Clippers during the first half of the season, but they’ve still managed to remain relevant in the Western Conference. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George seem to be in good health at the moment, and the Clippers are primed to make their true presence felt after the break. They’re missing a point guard in their lineup, though, and it appears that they’ve found a solution in the form of Russell Westbrook.

It is also worth noting that Russ, who is a Lawndale native and attended UCLA in college, also reportedly bought a house in LA during his time with the Lakers. He clearly enjoys living in his hometown, and logistically speaking, the Clippers always had the upper hand on the Westbrook race the moment he parted ways with the Lakers.