After weeks of speculation following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook officially has a new home. The Los Angeles Clippers, on Wednesday night, announced the signing of Westbrook following his buyout agreement with the Utah Jazz. For a team looking to compete for a championship, however, the move sparked a lot of polarizing opinions among the Clippers fanbase.

Nevertheless, the Clippers brass, particularly president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, believes that the 2017 NBA MVP still has a lot of qualities that can help the team achieve their goal of competing for a title.

“Russell is one of the most explosive and competitive players in the NBA. He has many strengths that can benefit the team and a shared desire to win a championship,” Frank said in the press release announcing Russell Westbrook’s move, per Marc Stein. “We’re delighted to welcome him and his family to the organization.”

Could Westbrook rehabilitate his reputation with the Clippers? Westbrook mentioned that it “means a lot to him” to be in a place where he feels wanted and embraced. Perhaps he finds a greater comfort level with the Clippers than he ever did during his one and a half-year stint with the Lakers.

One of Russell Westbrook’s strengths that remains despite the decline in his production is his ability to get to the rim. Moreover, despite being turnover-prone, Westbrook is definitely a willing passer.

Of course, the 34-year old guard isn’t the best floor-spacer, which allows his primary defender to cheat off him and help clog the lane. This has always put a ceiling on Westbrook’s impact, especially late in his career when his athleticism has waned. Some teams even put their lumbering big man on Westbrook in an effort to stymie his driving game and dare him to shoot from the outside.

Still, adding Russell Westbrook gives the Clippers squad another dimension. For a team prone to settling for jump shots, Westbrook will help give the Clippers a downhill attacking presence which allows them to put more pressure on the paint. This could, in turn, create openings on the outside.

It’ll be quite interesting to see how the Clippers integrate Westbrook. Perhaps the former MVP makes his Clippers debut during their Friday night tilt against the Sacramento Kings.