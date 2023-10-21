For months, the Los Angeles Clippers have been adamant that Terance Mann is a part of their immediate future, refusing to include him in a potential James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. The natural conclusion to draw is that they intend to make a long-term commitment to the 27-year-old role player. Well, you know what they say about assumptions.

The deadline for NBA players in the final year of a first-round rookie contract to sign an extension is on Monday, Oct. 23. Mann, however, is not holding his breath. “Nah, not happening,” he told Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

The straightforward response is surprising given LA's handling of the former Florida State star to this point. It is possible he and the organization have an understanding to hold off on a new deal for now, especially since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both eligible for their own extensions. Though, if a player is off limits in trade negotiations, one would expect him to also be a clear priority for the front office.

This admission is bound to incite plenty of speculation and convince some fans that the Clippers might be more flexible on trading Mann than they claim. The 2023-24 season tips off this Tuesday, while LA begins play Wednesday at home versus the new-look Portland Trail Blazers. If James Harden is still on the team's radar, it would be optimal to work out a deal before then.

Terance Mann averaged 8.8 points on 52 percent shooting in 23 minutes per game last season, while also playing stalwart defense. His role is due to increase this year, but for now, his bank account will not.