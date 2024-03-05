The Los Angeles Clippers needed an adjustment period after acquiring James Harden in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, but after that they've been one of the best teams in the NBA.
Following the James Harden trade, former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said that he spoke with members of the Clippers staff when they reached out to him regarding Harden's potential fit with the team. Prior to the Clippers game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that they spoke with Rivers before making the Harden trade as per Law Murray of The Athletic.
“Yeah I talked to Doc [Rivers] a lot about the James situation, getting his feedback, what he thought worked, what didn't work and he just thought it would be a great trade for us, pretty much a no-brainer,” Lue said. “We got James and he's been willing to sacrifice. . .he's become a better catch and shoot player because now with Kawhi and PG on the floor he has to take more catch and shoot threes, so he's done everything we've asked.”
When Rivers spoke with the Clippers staff regarding the Harden trade, he probably didn't know he'd be back coaching in the NBA this same season. Now, as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, he'll have to face Harden and the Clippers as an opponent.
Since joining the Clippers, Harden has been averaging 17.4 points per game, 5.1 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 40.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 88.3 percent shooting from the free throw line.