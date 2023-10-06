The Los Angeles Clippers hope to have more health this season as they prepare for the 2023-2024 campaign. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers over-under win total prediction, and pick for the 2022-2023 season.

The Clippers finished the season with a record of 44-38. Unfortunately, they endured plenty of injuries again, which derailed their hopes for any playoff run. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both dealt with nagging knee injuries. Therefore, it ruined the chemistry of a team that never had any cohesion throughout the season.

Head coach Tyronn Lue will need to find ways to keep his stars happy and healthy. Furthermore, it might be slightly difficult with the new NBA rules that limit teams from resting players. But the Clippers will have to manage and endure these rules and get past them. Ultimately, they will have a slightly deeper roster that they can utilize to get past this.

Staying healthy is critical. Can the Clippers avoid any serious injury? Unfortunately, they have not been able to do so. Leonard and George have not been able to stay off the injured list, and both have missed significant time over the past three seasons. Therefore, the Clippers need them to stay healthy.

How will Lue manage minutes? With all the new depth, he has to find a way to keep everyone happy. Thus, there will be some challenges for the Clippers and for Lue to manage these minutes. The Clippers are also still in the running for James Harden and are actively trying to trade for him. Can the Clippers get Harden?

Here are the Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Clippers Odds

Over 45.5 Wins: -128

Under 45.5 Wins: +104

Why The Clippers Will Win 46 Games

Lue is an excellent coach. Thus, expect him to remain a strength for the team. He helped lead the Clippers to 44 wins despite the numerous injuries his squad endured. Now, he hopes to get all his players back and good for the entire season.

Russell Westbrook is back after inking a two-year extension with the Clippers. Now, the Clippers hope they can get the best out of him. Westbrook is good at pushing the offense. However, he struggles at shooting. Norman Powell will be his backup. Significantly, he averaged 17 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Leonard had a good season despite missing some time. Ultimately, he averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

George is still a star. Significantly, he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. George will remain a strong player in the Los Angeles system. Regardless, staying healthy is still the first goal. The best ability is availability.

The Clippers also have other players who are very good at leading them on any given night. First, there is Marcus Morris Sr. He averaged 11.2 points and four rebounds per game last season. Then, there is Ivica Zubac. He averaged 10.8 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Likewise, the Clippers have a strong bench. Bones Hyland averaged 10.8 points, and Mason Plumlee averaged 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Clippers will win 46 games because they have one of the best coaches in the league. Additionally, their depth is even better than ever before.

Why The Clippers Won't Win 46 Games

Stop if you have heard this before. Can the Clippers stay healthy? We have mentioned it multiple times in this article. Ultimately, the reason we have mentioned this before is because it keeps happening.

The Clippers go into every season with new optimism. Then, they find a way to struggle amidst the injuries. The Clippers always seem to have issues keeping everyone on the floor. Moreover, they struggle to adapt to the injuries. Things are more complicated with the new NBA rule. Therefore, the Clippers might struggle even more to keep everyone healthy.

The only way the Clippers can stay healthy is if they manage minutes better and offer a better training regiment. Likewise, they must utilize their depth. Doing this can help keep Leonard and George even more fresh and ready to help the Clippers win.

The Clippers won't win 46 games because they cannot stay healthy. Also, the Western Conference is a lot more difficult to get through.

Final Clippers Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Clippers did not do enough to assuage any concerns about their injury history. Therefore, we might see the same results as last season. The Clippers look like a 40-45 win team. Thus, expect more of the same as the Clippers struggle to get 46 wins.

Final Clipper Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Under 45.5 Wins: +104