Well, it seems that when it rains in LA, it pours hard. Kawhi Leonard was balling out for the Los Angeles Clippers in their series against the Phoenix Suns. Kawhi was giving off the same vibe everyone felt during his immaculate 2019 run with the Toronto Raptors. Unfortunately, Kawhi Leonard was knocked out with an injury before Game 3 against the Suns. After their loss, Russell Westbrook talked about Leonard’s unfortunate injury, per Justin Russo.

“Russell Westbrook on Kawhi Leonard’s injury: “I just felt sorry for him. He was probably his best basketball, probably the best in the world honestly. For him mentally, that’s the first thing I go to. But it was good to see him be around and communicate with us on the bench.””

The Clippers were already undermanned for the Suns series, with Paul George a no-go to return from his injury in the first round. Leonard was their best hope of surviving the Phoenix series, and the first two games showed exactly why. Almost no one could stop him in the first two games, going for 38 and 31 points on efficient scoring. He was also playing great defense on Kevin Durant (as good as you can guard someone of KD’s caliber, at least).

LA nearly survived their first game sans Kawhi Leonard and Paul George too. Norman Powell carried the brunt of the Clippers’ scoring load in Game 3, scoring 42 points. Westbrook was not far behind, too: the former MVP dropped 30 points on surprisingly efficient efficiency. Aside from the duo and Bones Hyland’s 20 points off the bench, though, LA struggled to find other ways to produce offense.

If the Clippers want to survive this series against the Suns, they’ll need get better production from their role players. As great as 30 and 42 points sound, these aren’t sustainable numbers for Westbrook and Powell. A more even scoring spread (and better defense on Devin Booker) could buy LA time for their injured stars to return.