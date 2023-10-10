Kawhi Leonard has always been known as a menace on both sides of the court. However, the Los Angeles Clippers star became more famous because of his noticeable lack of emotions when accomplishing big feats. Most NBA fans have seen the man in his feels in his series-winning shot over the Philadelphia 76ers for the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Despite what overarching narratives show, Leonard is also capable of showing emotions at times. Paul George unveiled how his co-star acts outside of the media's portrayal in his latest statement, via Taylor Rooks of NBA on TNT.

“People don't realize that he is as normal as possible,” Paul George said about Kawhi Leonard.

George has been with Leonard since both of them decided to form a duo in the Clippers system. The two have gone to a whirlwind of challenges and a fair amount of hangouts already. This means that George has a good sense of what Leonard is as a person.

“He's a funny dude and he's charismatic and he has a personality,” Leonard declared.

George remains curious as to why the media and NBA fans portray his Clippers teammate as such, “I don't know why people think he's a robot.”

Nicknames like ‘The Terminator' and ‘Fun Guy' have come into the minds of fans. It will only be a matter of time before he finally gets to show his true quirky self outside of his teams. Until then, we can all take George's words for it. This is over how he has been showcased since he was with the San Antonio Spurs and Raptors.